School district seeking 4-day week for students, teachers in Wendover

Improved academic performance, less travel time behind request ♦

Schools in Dugway, Ibapah and Vernon are already doing it. Now Wendover wants to do it too.

The Tooele County Board of Education voted during its meeting Tuesday night to authorize the school district to pursue an application with the Utah State Board of Education to allow schools in Wendover, Utah, to adopt a four-day week schedule.

“The ultimate reason is to enhance academic performance at Wendover High School and Anna Smith Elementary School,” said Mark Ernst, Grantsville area director for TCSD, which includes Wendover.

Ernst pointed out that Elko School District, which includes West Wendover, will move to a four-day week in Wendover starting in 2020.

“That may present a challenge in retaining and recruiting teachers for Wendover,” he said.

Ernst also noted that although the schools are in different districts and different states, many of the students on both sides of the state line are related and participate in community activities together.

Keeping the two school systems on the same schedule makes sense, he said.

The state school board generally requires schools to operate for 180 days with 990 hours of instructional time. The board has approved waiver applications for four-day weeks, but requires that the 990 hours of instructional time still be met.

To attain 990 hours, Wendover schools operating on a four-day week would have seven hours of instructional time each day instead of the average 5.8 hours for five-day week schools.

The proposed four-day school schedule for Wendover shows the elementary school day starting at 7:49 a.m. and ending at 3:35 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. On Thursdays the elementary day for students would end at 1:35 p.m.

The four day high school schedule would run from 8 a.m. until 3:26 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The four-day schedule would allow for all extracurricular travel time to occur outside the academic day, according to Ernst.

Right now, extracurricular travel time consumes four hours of academic time for each trip.

With 60% of Wendover High School students participating in extracurricular activities, the hours add up, Ernst said.

One less travel day per week would reduce the amount of time students from Ibapah, who travel 60 miles between Ibapah and Wendover every school day, by 20%, according to Ernst.

School administrators also expect that a four-day week will reduce Friday absences for trips to the nearest large town for things like doctor and dentist appointments.

In a survey of stakeholders in Wendover, 85% of people surveyed indicated some level of support for a four-day school week. A total of 5% were neutral, leaving 10% opposed.

In May 2018, the state School Board approved a waiver for Dugway, Ibapah and Vernon schools to operate on a four-day week schedule beginning fall 2018.