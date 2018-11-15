School district seeks to build 3 new schools

County voters may be asked next November to support bond estimated at $150M to $190M ♦

The Tooele County School District is getting ready to ask voters to approve a bond for three new schools while it replaces two aging remote schools with current capital project funds.

The Tooele County School Board approved architectural service fees for the design of a new high school and a new junior high school, and a request for interest and qualifications for the design of a new elementary school, during its meeting Tuesday night in the boardroom of the district office.

In the same meeting, the school board also authorized the school district’s administration to move forward with the replacement of Vernon Elementary School and agreed to consider the replacement of Ibapah Elementary School at its next meeting.

Tuesday night’s decision to approve design fees for new schools was an outgrowth of an Oct. 30 school board work session during which the board discussed future capital projects and finance options.

During the work session, the school board discussed a potential bond of $150 to $190 million to be presented to voters in November 2019.

The school district needs the new schools to meet the demands of burgeoning growth and crowded schools, according to Tooele County School District Superintendent Scott Rogers.

“Before we advertise the bond, we need to know the cost and what the schools will look like so our patrons will know what they are paying for,” Rogers said.

The new high school will be built on land west of Home Depot in Tooele City that the school district has already purchased with funds from bonds approved by voters in 2015.

The architect for the new high school will be VCBO Architecture of Salt Lake City. The size of the proposed high school will be 275,000-square feet with a capacity of 1,800 students.

The new junior high school will be designed by MHTN Architects of Salt Lake City. It will be 140,000-square feet and be designed for a capacity of 1,200 students.

The new junior high will be built on property south of Stansbury High School on Bates Canyon Road. That property was also purchased by the school district with proceeds from bonds authorized by voters in the 2015 election.

As of Oct. 1, the enrollment at Stansbury High School was 142 percent of the school’s ideal capacity, while Tooele High School’s enrollment was at 137 percent of its ideal capacity.

Also as of Oct. 1, Tooele Junior High School’s enrollment was 133 percent of its ideal capacity, while Clarke Johnsen Junior High School was at 100 percent of its ideal capacity.

In addition to the two new secondary schools, the school board is considering including a new elementary school in the Grantsville area in the future bond request.

The new Grantsville area elementary school would be a repeat of the Old Mill Elementary school design, which has an ideal capacity of 850 students.

The new Vernon Elementary School will cost approximately $2.5 million. It will be paid for from the school district’s current capital project funds, not from the future bond, according to Rogers.

The new Vernon Elementary School will be 7,900-square feet with three classrooms, a media lab/testing center, and a multi-purpose room with a raised platform and a kitchen.

The current Vernon Elementary School was built in 1905 and remodeled in 1929. The school currently houses 22 students in two classrooms, 13 in kindergarten through second grade and nine in third through sixth grade.

The school needs a seismic upgrade including reinforcing the bell tower, the restrooms and playground equipment need to brought up to American with Disability Act requirements, the school’s lighting needs to be upgraded, the coal furnace needs to be replaced, the exterior masonry needs repair, the attic needs insulation, and the irrigation system needs to be upgraded, according to the school district’s facilities report.

The school board started looking at alternatives for Vernon Elementary during its Dec. 2017 meeting. One of the alternatives discussed was closing the school and sending students to Dugway School, a one hour and ten minute bus ride away.

After meeting with Vernon residents, the school board decided to keep the school open.

While discussing replacing Vernon Elementary, School Board President Maresa Manzione said she couldn’t see replacing Vernon Elementary and not replacing Ibapah Elementary at the same time.

Built in 1960, the Ibapah School building is in just as bad shape as the Vernon school, Manzione said.

Steve West, the school district’s operations director, suggested the same plan could be used for both the Vernon and Ibapah schools with the exterior of each building being altered to fit in with each community.

The school board agreed to consider and vote on replacing the Ibapah School at its next meeting.

The last school bond approved by Tooele County voters was in 2015 for $49 million. The proceeds from the bond were used to build Old Mill and Sterling Elementary schools, purchase property for a future high school and a junior high school, and increase the capacity of Tooele Junior High.

The bond also paid for miscellaneous projects at Tooele High School, Grantsville High School, and Grantsville Junior High School.