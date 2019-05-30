School district serving free lunches through Aug. 9

Federal program reimburses district for children’s lunch costs ♦

Despite a bit of rain, over 100 children and parents turned out for the summer food program at Copper Canyon Elementary School on Wednesday at noon.

Students ate enchiladas, fresh strawberries, and green beans. They also enjoyed a full salad bar and drank milk, all prepared by Tooele County School District lunchroom staff.

The meal was free for children 18 and under. Anyone over 18 paid $3.55 for the meal.

In addition to Copper Canyon Elementary, the school district is providing summer lunch at six other locations throughout the county, including Wendover and Dugway.

The Summer Food Service Program started Tuesday and runs through Aug. 9. No lunch will be served on July 4 and 24, according to Casey Kress, Child Nutrition Programs supervisor for the school district.

“We’ll serve lunch rain or shine,” Kress said. “Only thunderstorms will keep us from serving lunch.”

Children and families do not need to attend the school or live in the neighborhood where the lunch is served to be eligible to receive a free lunch. U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations prohibit any inquiry into the financial status of the family.

Children through the age of 18 receive meals free, while adults pay $3.55 for lunch. Extra milk is available for 40 cents. The USDA reimburses the district for the cost of serving the children’s meals.

USDA regulations do not allow adults to eat their children’s food, Kress said.

The 2019 summer lunch program locations include: Grantsville Firemen’s Park at 26 N. Center Street in Grantsville; Copper Canyon Elementary School at 1600 N. Broadway Street in Tooele City; The Early Learning Center Park at 555 E. Vine Street in Tooele City; Rancho Park at 900 W. Timpie Road in Tooele City; Dow James Park at 435 W. 400 North in Tooele City; Anna Smith Elementary School at 371 Aria Drive in Wendover; and Dugway Schools on East School Street in Dugway.

Lunch time is from noon until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.