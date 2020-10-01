Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

October 1, 2020
School district shares COVID-19 data on website

Currently 13 positive cases throughout the school district in 30 different sites 

The Tooele County School District reported there are 13 current positive COVID-19 cases in the school district as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Their daily COVID-19 report also shows that 141 staff and students are currently on quarantine due to close contact with a positive COVID-19 case in a school setting.

Since the start of school on Aug. 25 there have been a total of 29 positive COVID-19 cases on Tooele County School District facilities, according to the report.

Stansbury and Grantsville High schools have the largest number of current cases at three in each school.

The school district updates information on COVID-19 cases on their website, tooeleschools.org, daily at 5 p.m. in coordination with the Tooele County Health Department.

Information is listed for each individual school or facility.

The school district follows the state and local health department guidelines found in the COVID-19 School Manual for precautions, responses, and notifications, according to Marie Denson, Tooele County School District communications director.

One recent change, approved by the local health department, recommends a 14-day quarantine for people who have had close contact with a confirmed case. However, after seven days, in consultation with the individual’s health care provider, a COVID-19 test may be administered. If the results are negative, the person may return to school.

The individual should continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms until the full 14-day time quarantine period is over, according to the guideline.

Close contact is defined as within a 6-foot radius for longer than 15 minute with a confirmed case.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top