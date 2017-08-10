School district shuffles several principals and administrators

The Tooele County School Board approved several new administrative assignments for the 2017-18 school year at their meeting Tuesday.

Andy Peterson will leave his position as Sterling Elementary School’s principal to be the principal at Rose Springs Elementary School.

Linda Clegg will move to Sterling Elementary as principal. She previously was the principal at Copper Canyon Elementary School.

Sterling Elementary currently is located at the site of the former Harris Elementary School. A new building for Sterling Elementary is under construction at the former East Elementary School site. It is expected to be completed later this fall.

Terri Chynoweth, an administrative intern from Sterling and Middle Canyon Elementary schools, will be the new principal at Copper Canyon Elementary.

Matthew Parker, school counselor from Tooele High School, will move to Wendover High School as assistant principal and counselor.

Stephanie Feldmann, who taught at Copper Canyon Elementary, will be the assistant principal at Northlake and Sterling Elementary schools.

Cody Reutzel will be an assistant principal at Stansbury High School. Reutzel comes to the Tooele County School District from Uintah School District where he was the assistant principal at Uintah High School.

In addition, administrative changes announced by the school district in April will take effect this fall as students return to school.

The administrative supervision of schools was changed from a secondary and elementary school organization to a geographical area structure.

Bryce Eardley is the area director for Tooele area schools, JoAn Coon is the area director for Stansbury Park area schools, and Mark Ernst is the area director for Grantsville area schools. The Grantsville area will also include Wendover and Dugway schools.

Coon was the school district’s elementary school director. Ernst was the principal at Grantsville High School, and Eardley was the principal at the Community Learning Center/Blue Peak High School.

Hal Strain, formerly the secondary education director, is the school district’s director for online education, including the school district’s new online kindergarten through 12th grade school called Blue Peak Online.

Kendall Topham will take over for Eardley as the principal of CLC/Blue Peak High School. Topham was the CLC/Blue Peak assistant principal.

Mark Brunsdale, assistant principal of Clarke Johnsen Junior High School, will move to the CLC/Blue Peak High School as assistant principal.

Jared Small, principal of Clarke Johnsen Junior High, will move to Grantsville High School as principal, replacing Ernst.

Andy Carlsen, assistant principal at Stansbury High School, will take over as principal at Clarke Johnsen Junior High.

“With change comes some apprehension, but there is also opportunity for growth that comes with any new challenge,” said school district superintendent Scott Rogers. “We appreciate the fine job our administrators have done in their current assignments and wish them well in these new assignments.”