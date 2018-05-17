School district support staff to get hourly pay raise next year

Classified employees in the Tooele County School District will be getting a raise.

The school district and the Tooele Education Support Professionals Association have reached a tentative agreement on 2018 negotiations.

Each classified employee in the school district will receive a $2.04 per hour pay increase beginning in the 2018-19 school year. For a 40-hour per week employee the raise works out to $4,243 annually, based on a 2,080-hour work year.

“We truly value our classified employees and the support work they perform,” said Scott Rogers, school district superintendent. “Keeping promises is critical. We have some dedicated and talented staff in this district. We sincerely appreciate our patrons approving a voted levy so that we could make this happen for our employees.”

The pay increase was made possible, in part, by the increase in the voted school levy approved by voters in November 2017, according to Rogers.

All employees on the classified employee salary schedules will receive the $2.04 per hour raise, he said.

In addition to the raise, the school district will cover most of the costs of the health insurance increase, with only minor changes depending on plan options.

TESPA represents the district’s support staff, including custodians, maintenance staff, IT staff, media aides, bus drivers, secretaries, cooks, mechanics, clerks and lunchroom workers.

“We want to thank our support professional employees for voicing their opinions and are excited about moving forward with this compensation plan,” said Jennifer adams, TESPA president. “It is time to celebrate all of the great classified employees in our district.”

The agreement will be forwarded to the TESPA membership for ratification and to the school board for final approval.