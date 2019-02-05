School district surveys parents, students and teachers

Feedback to be used for evaluations and improvement plans ♦

The Tooele County School District is gathering information on school and teacher performance from parents, students and teachers.

An annual survey of the district’s stakeholders is being conducted during February, according to Marie Denson, the school district’s communications director.

“This is a completely anonymous survey for parents, staff and students and provides valuable information about how we are doing as a district,” she said.

The survey is mandated by a state law that requires school districts to conduct an annual survey concerning school climate.

Qualtrics is administering the survey for the school district. The questions on the survey were developed by the school district and were carefully reviewed for appropriateness and to screen for bias, according to Denson.

Parents and students are asked to complete two surveys, one on the overall school climate and one that is specific to the individual classroom teacher.

The surveys include around eight statements each and asks the respondent to reply to each statement by selecting one of five response choices that range from strongly agree to strongly disagree.

Some of the statements on the parents’ survey are: [School name] is a safe place for my child,” “[School name] seems to do a good job of keeping students safe from bullying,” and “[Teacher’s name] challenges my child academically.”

Possible responses include: strongly agree, somewhat agree, neither agree nor disagree, somewhat disagree, and strongly disagree.

Each survey ends with space for written feedback and comments.

“These are what we use to solicit feedback from various stakeholder groups on school climate and individual classroom experiences,” said Debra Bushek, the school district’s director of assessment, accountability and research. “They are also used as discussion points for parts of teacher and principal evaluations and for consideration of school priorities as part of the school improvement planning process.”

The surveys can be accessed from a link on the homepage of the school district’s website, www.tooeleschools.org.