School district to seek state OK for four-day school week

State school board authorization is sought for Dugway, Vernon, Ibapah ♦

After unanimous public support for a four-day school week at Dugway, Ibapah and Vernon, the Tooele County School Board will proceed with an application to the state school board to authorize the change.

The county school board held a public hearing on its proposal for a four-day school week at Dugway, Ibapah and Vernon schools during its meeting Tuesday at the district office.

Five people spoke at the hearing. They all were in favor of a four-day school week for their communities.

Norma Aranjo, the tribal education coordinator for the Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Reservation, said the tribal community supports a four-day school week.

In addition to reducing absenteeism, helping with teacher recruitment and retention, and allowing students to support their ranching families, Aranjo said the four-day week would have a benefit specifically for the tribe and its students.

“The four-day week will allow our students to be able to travel and participate in cultural activities that will help teach and reinforce their cultural heritage,” Aranjo said.

Shane Owen of Dugway, said the four-day week would not only potentially save about $1 million, it would also lessen the school’s carbon footprint by reducing fuel consumption both by buses and to operate the school.

The reduction in the carbon footprint for the school would also align with Dugway Proving Ground’s goal to reduce its carbon footprint, he said.

The four-day week would also reduce absenteeism at Dugway, Owen said.

“Friday is the most popular day for absences because Dugway [Proving Ground] is on a four-day week,” he said.

Owen also said the four-day week would help with teacher retention because many teachers commute to Dugway. The four-day week would cut down on their commute time, he said.

Rick Olsen of Vernon, said that Vernon’s parent committee supports a four-day week schedule.

“As a personal note, we are a ranching community,” Olsen said. “A four-day week would be beneficial to a busy ranch schedule.”

Luke Thomas lives in Vernon and works for the Tintic School District. His children attend Tooele County School District schools.

As a parent who has worked in a school with a four-day week, Thomas said he supports changing Vernon to a four-day schedule.

“I tell you, I missed a lot of instructional time to travel for sports,” he said. “I have not missed an instructional day since we changed to a four-day schedule.”

Rachel Gardner, a science teacher at Dugway School and a Dugway resident, said she is grateful the school board is considering a four-day week.

“The four-day schedule will mean longer periods with less time wasted and more instructional time,” she said.

Scott Rogers, Tooele County School District superintendent, said research shows that the costs savings from a four-day schedule are not as high as originally expected in schools that have made the change.

“You may see savings in elementary schools, but they found that it is hard to shutdown a high school for a day with all the activities that still go on there,” he said.

The cost savings that do come, according to Rogers, are primarily at the expense of two employee groups: bus drivers and cooks.

The school board voted at its last meeting to go forward with the application for a four-day week for Dugway, Ibapah and Vernon, according to Tooele County School Board President Maresa Manzione.

“The information from tonight’s hearing will be added to the record for the application,” she said.