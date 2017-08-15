School district to unveil Stansbury’s newest school

The Tooele County School District is ready to show off its newest school.

Old Mill Elementary School at 130 E. Brigham Street in Stansbury Park is ready for students. The school district will host a public open house and ribbon cutting ceremony for the school on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tooele County School District Superintendent Scott Rogers has called the opening of Old Mill Elementary “a promise made, promise kept.”

In a tumultuous public hearing on school boundaries held in February 2015 at Stansbury High School, Rogers promised the Stansbury community if a proposed 2016 bond issue for capital needs for the growing school district was approved by voters, a new elementary school would be built in Stansbury Park by 2019.

With Rose Springs and Stansbury Park Elementary Schools bursting at the seams, a school district boundary committee recommended temporarily busing students from the Benson Gristmill area to Copper Canyon Elementary School in Tooele City starting with the 2015-16 school year.

When the new elementary school was finished, Benson Gristmill students would be brought home to a neighborhood school, Rogers said.

The school board moved up the bond election to November 2015. Voters approved the bond with a 54.6 percent affirmative vote.

The school district held a groundbreaking ceremony for Old Mill Elementary School on May 2, 2016, on property the school district already owned on Brigham Road, next to the Stansbury Park Cemetery.

At a cost of $12.6 million to build, the 75,453-square-foot school has 34 regular classrooms, three special needs classrooms, two computer labs, a community room, and a multipurpose lunchroom/gym/auditorium.

Built similar to Grantsville Elementary School, Old Mill Elementary has several architectural components that distinguish it as its own school.

The exterior finish of Old Mill Elementary includes brown two-tone cement blocks and faux wood finished concrete siding.

The entryways are covered with a blue canopy supported by a half water wheel. Exterior lighting fixtures were fashioned to look like bronze lanterns.

“We went with the Old Mill theme for the building,” said Mike Garcia, Tooele County School District construction coordinator.

Inside the building, the construction has several features that will make Old Mill Elementary one of the district’s most energy efficient buildings.

The lighting is all LED with classrooms equipped with dimmers.

Classrooms have windows for natural light and the LED lights can be set to adjust brightness according to the level of natural light coming in the windows, according to Garcia.

The school district added extra insulation to the outside walls and installed windows with low thermal conductivity.

“This building should be one of the easiest to maintain at a comfortable temperature,” Garcia said.

The flooring in Old Mill, other than the carpeting in the kindergarten through third grade rooms, is made from a material with a matte-like finish.

The floors will not require the high maintenance of waxing and buffing, according to Garcia.

Classrooms in Old Mill Elementary are equipped with some of the latest technology, according to Shanz Leonelli, Old Mill Elementary principal.

Each classroom, the library, and the computer labs feature a Promethean ActivPanel.

ActivPanels are the replacement technology for smart boards currently used in classrooms. They don’t require a projector to put an image on the board.

With their own operating system, the ActivPanels are compatible with software from the school district’s curriculum vendors as well as teacher and student wireless devices.

The ActivPanels can also be written on like a whiteboard with a stylus or finger, according to Leonelli.

Old Mill Elementary has a capacity of 850 students. Enrollment changes daily, but Leonelli said he is expecting 516 students for the first day.

Boundaries for Old Mill Elementary were drawn to allow for anticipated growth in the fast growing community, according to Leonelli.

Old Mill Elementary School is located at 130 E. Brigham Road in Stansbury Park.