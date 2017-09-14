School district updates policies changed by state Legislature

It was policy night at the Tooele County School Board meeting Tuesday.

The school board agenda for action items included seven new or revised policies.

“Most of these new policies and changes are prompted by changes in state code passed by the state Legislature,” said Scott Rogers, Tooele County School District superintendent. “The Legislature makes changes in the law and then we wait for the state Board of Education to review the changes and adopt model policies.”

The school board approved some of the new or revised policies during Tuesday night’s meeting. Other policies were held over for a second reading to allow for more comment from the public and school staff.

The first new policy on the agenda involved employee bullying, abusive conduct, hazing and cyberbullying.

A change in state code required the school board to update its policy relating to bullying to include abusive conduct.

The policy defines abusive conduct, bullying, hazing, cyberbullying and retaliation, and prohibits school employees from engaging in bullying, hazing, cyberbullying and retaliation of students or employees.

The policy includes the requirement for a plan of action when such behaviors are reported, the prohibition of false reports, and requirements for training and education. The policy also requires parents to be notified when their child is involved as either a perpetrator or victim of abusive conduct, bullying, hazing, cyberbullying and retaliation.

The abusive conduct, bullying, hazing, cyberbullying and retaliation policy was approved for a second reading.

A model policy developed in response to new legislation on grievances regarding abusive conduct was also held for a second reading.

The grievances regarding abusive conduct policy provides school district employees with an orderly process for the resolution of grievances related to abusive conduct by students or parents.

Abusive conduct is defined in the policy as verbal, non-verbal, or physical conduct that based on its severity, nature, or frequency, a reasonable person would interpret it as intended to cause intimidation, humiliation or unwarranted distress.

A single act does not constitute abusive conduct, according to the policy.

The policy requires an employee who has experienced abusive conduct to submit a written grievance within 30 days of the latest incident.

The principal, or the principal’s designee, is required to investigate the grievance and determine what, if any, relief is appropriate.

The school board also approved new polices that prohibit bus drivers from using electronic and telecommunication devices while driving, ensure secure handling and use of district data and computer systems and prohibit the use of district email for political purposes.

The school district’s policy on educator evaluation received non-substantive changes in terminology and other clarifications.

The school district’s medication in the school setting policy was revised based on changes in Utah codes. The changes were approved for a second reading.

The complete text of school district policies can be found at the school district’s website http://tooeleschools.org under the “Board of Education” tab, and then select the “Policies” tab. Proposed new and revised polices are found by clicking on “Under Consideration” after selecting the “polices” tab.