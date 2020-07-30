Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
July 30, 2020
School district’s youth and family resource center gets a new home

Brian Duncan
Tooele County School District Behavioral Specialist

While Tooele County, in partnership with the state, is opening a new Youth Services Center, in the same building, but across the breezeway from the youth center, the Tooele County School District is opening their new Youth and Family Resource Center.

And its proximity to the County’s youth center is no coincidence, according to Brian Duncan,Tooele County School District behavioral specialist.

“One of the things we will do here is provide education during the school day for students at the youth center,” he said.

The district will bring several programs and people together under the same roof at the Youth and Family Resource Center, according to Duncan.

Along with education services for the youth center, the school district’s resource center will house intervention behavioral services, the school district’s homeless liaison coordinator, preschool outreach, offices for some of the school district’s behavioral specialists, and the school district’Utah Parent Center parent consultant.

Parenting and other classes will also be offered at the new Youth and Family Resource Center location, according to Duncan.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

