School district’s youth and family resource center gets a new home

While Tooele County, in partnership with the state, is opening a new Youth Services Center, in the same building, but across the breezeway from the youth center, the Tooele County School District is opening their new Youth and Family Resource Center.

And its proximity to the County’s youth center is no coincidence, according to Brian Duncan,Tooele County School District behavioral specialist.

“One of the things we will do here is provide education during the school day for students at the youth center,” he said.

The district will bring several programs and people together under the same roof at the Youth and Family Resource Center, according to Duncan.

Along with education services for the youth center, the school district’s resource center will house intervention behavioral services, the school district’s homeless liaison coordinator, preschool outreach, offices for some of the school district’s behavioral specialists, and the school district’Utah Parent Center parent consultant.

Parenting and other classes will also be offered at the new Youth and Family Resource Center location, according to Duncan.