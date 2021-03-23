School employees travel to Georgia for virtual conference

District reimbursed, employees disciplined ♦

A group of Tooele County school District employees are in hot water after traveling to Georgia for a conference that was held online.

Tooele County School District has participated in the annual National Youth-at-Risk Conference for a few years, faculty and staff that attend bring back ideas and practices that are used throughout the district, according to Marie Denson, Tooele County school District communications director.

The school district approved travel for six people to attend the 2021 Youth-at-Risk Conference, which was held March 8-20 in Georgia. One dropped out.

To save money and get best prices the group of five staff members purchased non-refundable airline tickets and paid for hotel rooms in advance.

After making the reservations, the conference announced that they were moving to a virtual format due ot COVID-19.

The employees decided to go ahead with their original plan to travel out of state for the conference.

Nobody notified the school principal or district staff about the change in the conference. If they had, the travel would not have been approved and the employees would have received guidance and assistance to recover the payments, according to Denson.

When the district found out about the travel, the district conducted an investigation. Disciplinary action was taken and the employees were required to reimburse the district for all costs associated with the travel.

As a matter of policy, the school district does not publicly discuss specifics of employee discipline.

The school district has already sent revised travel procedures to all employees. The revised procedures require the purchase of refundable travel and conference expenses. Advance travel purchases, if the expenses are not refundable, are not allowed.

The change in procedures also requires that travel plans be resubmitted if there is a significant change to the travel plans, including a change in conference or meeting formats.