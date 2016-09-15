School enrollment up 2.8 percent

A preliminary enrollment report shows a 2.8-percent increase in the number of students enrolled in local schools from last year.

The report, released Tuesday by the Tooele County School District, shows a total of 14,376 students as of Tuesday compared to 13,988 as of Oct. 1, 2015. That’s an additional 388 students.

“The 2016-17 budget was based on a conservative estimate of 14,300 students,” said school district superintendent Scott Rogers. “These numbers are still tentative and will change a little by Oct. 1.”

State per pupil funding is based on the Oct. 1 enrollment count from the previous year, according to Rogers. The largest growth was seen at the high school level, where enrollment at the school district’s six high schools jumped 4.6 percent.

Tooele High School added 113 students, which puts the school at 137 percent of its ideal capacity. Stansbury High School grew by 65 students and is at 127 percent of its ideal capacity.

Junior high school enrollment was also up by 75 students, a 3.5-percent increase.

The school district purchased property for a future new junior high school in Stansbury and a high school in Overlake last year.

At the time they bought the property, school district officials said current enrollment projections put the construction of the new schools about eight years out, but that could be sooner or later than eight years, depending on growth.

“We are a growing community, but we are sensitive to our communities’ taxes and do not want to start building until it is needed,” said Marie Denson, the school district’s communications director. “Also, one of our strategies is to allow old debt to roll off before we incur new debt. It’s a balancing act.”

At the elementary school level, enrollment grew by 1.4 percent. A new elementary school is under construction in the Benson Gristmill area of Stansbury Park.

Expected to open in the fall of 2017, Old Mill Elementary School will allow elementary students from the gristmill area, who are currently being bused to Tooele City for school, to return to Stansbury schools.

Enrollment in Stansbury elementary schools dropped this fall. Stansbury Park Elementary is down 22 students and Rose Springs is down 61.

In anticipation of enrollment growth, the school district hired an additional 4.5 teachers before school started.

One new teacher was added to West, Grantsville and Northlake elementary schools. One teacher was added at Clarke Johnsen Junior High School and a half-time position was added at Tooele High School.

After school began, kindergarten numbers required additional hiring at the elementary level. Also, a used portable was purchased and placed at Willow Elementary School.

Portables from Rose Springs and Stansbury elementary schools, along with a rented double classroom portable and a portable restroom unit, were moved to the former Harris Elementary School to prepare it to house Sterling Elementary until the new building for Sterling is completed.

“I’ve been in a district with declining enrollment,” Rogers said. “And I would much rather deal with the problems that come with growth.”