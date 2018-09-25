School enrollment up 5 percent

Online schools add 705 students; regular schools up by 136 students ♦

Enrollment in the Tooele County School District is up by 5 percent, even though two charter schools in the county drew students away with new junior highs that opened this fall.

Dolene Pitt, Tooele County School District assistant superintendent, presented the school district’s preliminary headcount to the school board during its Sept. 11 meeting at the district office.

“We are up 841 students,” Pitt said. “Most of that growth is in students that are new to our online programs.”

The school district’s total enrollment was 16,995 as of Sept. 11, 2018 compared to 16,154 for Oct. 1, 2017. That’s a 5 percent increase.

Out of the 841 new students, 705 are enrolled in either Blue Peak High School’s online program or the school district’s K-12 online program offered through My Tech High.

In 2017, the school district teamed up with Spanish Fork-based My Tech High, which has been working with school districts and charter school since 2009, to offer a complete kindergarten through 12th-grade online education experience for students.

The online school launched in the fall of 2017 with 2,026 students enrolled, 170 of those from Tooele County. Prior to offering the online school, the school district had over 100 students enrolled in other school district’s online schools.

With an additional 136 students enrolled in the school district’s brick and mortar schools, the school district’s traditional enrollment is up by 1 percent.

Two charter schools, Scholar Academy in Tooele City and Excelsior Academy in Erda, expanded their programs and added junior highs this fall.

The increase in charter school enrollment affected the school district’s growth, Pitt said.

However, even with a 1-percent growth rate for 2018, the school district is still experiencing growing pains.

“Even though our numbers didn’t grow,” Pitt said. “We are still experiencing overcrowding at Tooele and Stansbury High schools.”

Stansbury High School, with 1,866 students is at 142 percent of its ideal capacity. Tooele High School, at 1,805 students, is at 137 percent of its capacity.

The school district has moved portables to both Stansbury and Tooele High schools, Pitt said.

Even with the overcrowding, class sizes in the school district remain manageable, with a report showing the district-wide elementary student-to-teacher ratio at 24.99 and the district-wide secondary student teacher ratio at 22.67, according to Pitt.

“We feel real good about our class sizes,” Pitt said. “That doesn’t mean all are ideal. There are some as high as 35 to 40 and some that are much less.”