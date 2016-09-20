School grades show improvement

But new system does hurt some schools from getting higher grades ♦

Tooele County School District has received a “C+” on its legislative school report card.

The Utah State Board of Education released the third year of legislative school grades last Thursday and local schools racked up one “A,” eight B’s,” 10 “C’s,” and two “D’s” for a 2.38 grade point average.

Excelsior Academy, a charter school in Erda, received a “A.” Scholar Academy, a charter school in Tooele, received a “B.”

“Nearly all of our schools did improve their percentage of student proficiency, overall performance scores, and school grades,” said Deb Bushek, the school district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment. “The increase in student achievement would have been especially reflected in school grades had it not been for the legislatively-mandated increase in the threshold for computing letter grades.”

The school grade law, as written by the state Legislature, requires that in an academic year, in which 65 percent of schools receive an A or B grade, the Utah State Board of Education must raise the range of scores for grades by five percentage points.

Initially this year, 77 percent of elementary schools and 66 percent of high schools received an A or B. That triggered the requirement that grades be recalculated, bumping up the minimum percent for each letter grade by five points.

With the increase in range scores, 56 percent of elementary schools statewide received an A or B and 43 percent of high schools received an A or B.

Prior to the change in grades, 10 local schools saw an increase in their grade over 2015’s school grade.

But after applying the new formula for grades, only four district schools had an increased grade over the previous year, according to Bushek.

For example, Copper Canyon increased its percentage of total points from 47 percent to 52 percent to initially raise its grade from a “C” in 2015 to a “B” for 2016. However, after applying the new grade scale, Copper Canyon’s final grade for 2016 remained a “C.”

Wendover High School’s 2016 school grade jumped at first from an “F” in 2015 to a “C” in 2016, but under the new scoring system its school grade for 2016 dropped to a “D.”

Grades for schools are based on the number of points the school receives for student proficiency and growth.

The grading system awards up to 300 points for students that score proficient on the SAGE test in math, science and language arts.

Another 300 points are possible for growth in individual student scores compared to students that scored similarly on past tests.

High schools also receive up to an additional 150 points based on their graduation rate and another 150 points based on college and career readiness as measured by ACT test scores.

Statewide, the average score for schools was 56 percent of possible points. Tooele County School District also averaged 56 percent.

Statewide, out of 755 elementary schools and junior high schools that received a grade, 72 — or 9.5 percent — received an “A.”

A total of 6 out of 140 graded high schools in the state received an “A” or 4.3 percent.

“Parents should be reminded that a single letter grade cannot necessarily adequately represent school quality and that when changes such as were triggered this year occur, letter grades alone make year-to-year comparisons impossible,” Bushek said.

There are other factors than school grades that parents should consider when evaluating their child’s school, according to Bushek.

“At the elementary level, additional measures such as school climate, attendance rates and end-of-year third-grade reading results are important for parents to consider,” she said. “At the secondary level, concurrent enrollment/AP class offerings and exam pass rates, course completion and success rates and school climate factors are additional measures of school quality.”

Parents with questions or concerns about school quality should always feel free to reach out to their school principal and teachers, according to Bushek.

Overall, the school district is pleased with the upward trend in achievement of students and schools, including SAGE scores, third-grade reading, ACT performance, and rates in advanced coursework, Bushek said.

“We celebrate our student and school success and continue to work toward improved student learning and achievement,” she said.

Because of their small size, the Utah State School Board did not release grades for Blue Peak High School, Dugway High School, Ibapah Elementary School or Vernon Elementary School, according to Bushek.