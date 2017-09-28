School grades slip on legislative report card

Only one school in Tooele County brought home an A on its legislative report card this week.

Excelsior Academy, a charter school in Erda, was the only school in the county to receive the top grade when the Utah State Board of Education released its fourth year of legislative school grades.

Tooele County School District schools racked up five B’s, ten C’s, three D’s and two F’s for a combined 1.90 GPA. The school district’s combined GPA last year was 2.38.

Scholar Academy, the charter school in Tooele City, received a C on its report card.

Grades in the Tooele County School District were lower than last year because the district’s overall scores on the year end assessment, known as Student Assessment of Growth and Excellence, followed the statewide pattern of lower scores.

Lower SAGE scores lead to lower school grades, because grades are partly dependent on the assessment scores.

Scott Rogers, Tooele County School District superintendent, said the school district will not ignore the results.

“We’re disappointed, but ready to roll up our sleeves and go to work,” Rogers said. “We are still going to analyze the data to identify opportunities for improvement and to make sure we are aligned and addressing gaps.”

While promising to work to increase school grades and assessment scores, Rogers and other school administrators expressed concerns about the validity of SAGE assessment scores and school grades that are dependent on them.

An increasing number of parents are opting out of having their students take the SAGE assessment. As the number of students participating in SAGE decreases, the reliability and validity of the scores are compromised, according to Rogers.

There is some anecdotal data that suggests drops in proficiency compared to previous years may be due to an increase of opt outs by students that have performed well on previous administrations of SAGE, according to Debra Bushek, director of assessment, accountability, and research for the school district.

Along with a decrease in the number of students participating in SAGE, teachers report that some students that take SAGE have little investment in putting forth their best effort on the assessment.

Similar concerns about SAGE dominated a June 2016 town hall meeting at Tooele High School held by state school board member Linda Hansen.

Concerns about the SAGE assessment led the Tooele County School District to take advantage of an option approved by the state board of education.

The school district applied for a waiver to exempt 11th grade students from the 2017 SAGE assessment. Instead of SAGE, the district would use ACT scores to measure progress of 11th grade students.

ACT is a standardized test that measures college readiness. The state of Utah has been administering the ACT test to all high school juniors since 2014.

Since 2014, ACT test scores in Tooele County School District have shown a higher percentage of students prepared for college than the state average.

Some Tooele County School District schools did outscore the state average on the SAGE assessment.

Rose Springs and Stansbury Park Elementary schools outscored the state average on all three SAGE assessments — Language Arts, and Math and Science.

Clarke Johnsen Junior High and Overlake Elementary schools outscored the state average on the Math and Science SAGE assessments.

Grantsville and Tooele Junior High schools outscored the state average SAGE score on Math.

Excelsior Academy’s seventh grade students scored 87-percent proficient on the Science SAGE assessment — the highest seventh grade science SAGE score in the state.

Eighth grade students at Excelsior Academy came in second place in Science SAGE scores. Their 90-percent proficiency was beat by the eighth grade students in North Summit School District’s 90.1 percent.

Mandated by the state Legislature, SAGE is used to comply with federal education laws.

It is a computer adaptive test, meaning that instead of one standard test with the same questions for all students, students use a computer that presents them with questions based on their answer to the previous questions.

Written by Utah educators, the SAGE test was adopted statewide in 2014. It is aligned with the Utah Core Standards adopted by the state school board.

Schools’ grades are based on the number of students that score proficient on the SAGE assessment and for growth in individual student scores compared to students that scored similarly on past tests.

Elementary school grades also factor student literacy in computing the school’s grade.

The school grade for schools with 12th grade also include ACT test scores, the school’s graduation rate, and enrollment in college and career courses in the computation of the school’s grade.