School officials follow up on tip about a gun/shooter at school

No shooter or gun found ♦

A report of a possible gun at school and a school shooter on the morning of March 1 at Clarke Johnsen Junior High proved to be false after Tooele County School District officials conducted an investigation.

Administrators at Clarke Johnsen received the tip through the SafeUT app before school started. The tip indicated that there may be a student at the school with a gun or a school shooter. The SafeUT app allows students to report dangerous situations that may occur on campus.

School administration investigated the tip and found no threat.

“Earlier this week administration at Clarke N. Johnsen Junior High School followed up on information received about rumors of a threat,” Brett Valdez, communication director at the Tooele County School District said. “Following an investigation by the school, it was determined there was no threat or danger to any students or employees … The Tooele City Police Department spoke with school administration and confirmed there was no threat.”

TCSD officials encourage students and school workers to download the SafeUT app.

“The SafeUT chat and tip line provides real-time access to licensed counselors and a confidential tip line for all types of concerns and crises,” Valdez said. “We encourage all our students, parents, guardians, and employees to download the app and use it whenever they feel it is needed.”