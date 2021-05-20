Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • The Tooele County School District honored recent retirees in a ceremony at the Community Learning Center on May 13.
  • A group of retiring TCSD employees take off their masks long enough to pose for a photo on the steps at the CLC.
  • A choir, under the direction of retiree Ted Vanderwerken, performed at the ceremony.
  • A reception line of district staff, board members and professional organization leaders acknowledged each retiree.
  • Masked hugs were exchanged as long time employees transitioned to retirrement.

May 20, 2021
School retirees honored

The Tooele County School District honored 30 retirees during their annual retirement ceremony on May 13 at the Community Learning Center.

Employees honored at the ceremony were:

Lori Bakker, 32 years

Debra Bushek, 35 years

Debbie Clausen, 28 years

JoAn Coon, 30 years

Laura Essmeier, 39 years

Julie Garrard, 30 years

Roger Green, 22 years

Mitch Halligan, 21 years

Paula Haycock, 12 years

JoAnn Johnson, 25 years

Kari Jones, 20.3 years

Taunya Jones, 30 years

Kim Jorgenson, 21 years

Randy King, 17 years

Linda Leth, 23 years

Rick Lewis, 18 years

Gary Martensen, 30 years

Terry Mathews, 23 years

Terri Nill, 25 years

Joan Painter, 36 years

Doelene Pitt, 33 years

Tim Pomeroy, 12 years

Deborah Purkiss, 12 years

Barbara Reed, 16 years

Jody Richards, 14 years

Joseph Ringholz, 22 years

Larry Sandberg, 37 year

Ted Vanderwerken, 33 years

Steve West, 34 years

Chris Williams, 27 years

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top