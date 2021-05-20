School retirees honored

The Tooele County School District honored 30 retirees during their annual retirement ceremony on May 13 at the Community Learning Center.
Employees honored at the ceremony were:
Lori Bakker, 32 years
Debra Bushek, 35 years
Debbie Clausen, 28 years
JoAn Coon, 30 years
Laura Essmeier, 39 years
Julie Garrard, 30 years
Roger Green, 22 years
Mitch Halligan, 21 years
Paula Haycock, 12 years
JoAnn Johnson, 25 years
Kari Jones, 20.3 years
Taunya Jones, 30 years
Kim Jorgenson, 21 years
Randy King, 17 years
Linda Leth, 23 years
Rick Lewis, 18 years
Gary Martensen, 30 years
Terry Mathews, 23 years
Terri Nill, 25 years
Joan Painter, 36 years
Doelene Pitt, 33 years
Tim Pomeroy, 12 years
Deborah Purkiss, 12 years
Barbara Reed, 16 years
Jody Richards, 14 years
Joseph Ringholz, 22 years
Larry Sandberg, 37 year
Ted Vanderwerken, 33 years
Steve West, 34 years
Chris Williams, 27 years