School retirees honored

The Tooele County School District honored 30 retirees during their annual retirement ceremony on May 13 at the Community Learning Center.

Employees honored at the ceremony were:

Lori Bakker, 32 years

Debra Bushek, 35 years

Debbie Clausen, 28 years

JoAn Coon, 30 years

Laura Essmeier, 39 years

Julie Garrard, 30 years

Roger Green, 22 years

Mitch Halligan, 21 years

Paula Haycock, 12 years

JoAnn Johnson, 25 years

Kari Jones, 20.3 years

Taunya Jones, 30 years

Kim Jorgenson, 21 years

Randy King, 17 years

Linda Leth, 23 years

Rick Lewis, 18 years

Gary Martensen, 30 years

Terry Mathews, 23 years

Terri Nill, 25 years

Joan Painter, 36 years

Doelene Pitt, 33 years

Tim Pomeroy, 12 years

Deborah Purkiss, 12 years

Barbara Reed, 16 years

Jody Richards, 14 years

Joseph Ringholz, 22 years

Larry Sandberg, 37 year

Ted Vanderwerken, 33 years

Steve West, 34 years

Chris Williams, 27 years