School shooting threat determined to be rumor started on social media

Tooele High School was the subject of a school shooting rumor that prompted an investigation from the Tooele City Police Department Wednesday.

As part of Tooele City protocol, a heightened police presence at Tooele and Blue Peak High schools existed at both schools Monday because of a shooting threat that was later determined to not be a threat at all, according to Tooele police spokesperson Sgt. Jeremy Hansen.

Because of concerns from the public, some students stayed home. The 27.4% absentee rate on Monday at THS was well over the 14.1% average, according to school district officials.

A police investigation into the shooting rumor began when one of Tooele High’s resource officers met with a student on Nov. 22, Hansen said. The student reported overhearing other students talking about “sluff” day, to which other students joked about a shooting.

This prompted an investigation by TCPD, Hansen said.

On Nov. 25, school resource officers interviewed 10 students and talked to roughly three or four more students over Thanksgiving break. The officers found that the threat started out as a rumor on Snapchat of kids skipping school, he said.

“We couldn’t fully discredit it as we didn’t see the original message because of the nature of Snapchat,” Hansen said. Snapchat is a social media messaging platform that deletes all messages after a certain period of time, rendering them inaccessible to the recipients.

Hansen said that as the message began to circulate on Snapchat, the conversation went from kids asking why they would sluff school, as the original message prompted, to jokingly suggesting that a shooting would take place. The originator of the message could not be identified.

“It was determined to be nothing but a rumor and we alerted the school district,” Hansen said. “We also we put an extra officer at Tooele High and Blue Peak High on Monday.”

Marie Denson, Tooele County School District public information officer, said that she was made aware by Tooele police and also by receiving numerous safety tips from parents and students throughout the weekend via the crisis app “SafeUT.”

“We were aware of the police investigation, but once we caught wind that there was panic, I sent an email out to our employees and after that I also sent an email to Tooele High School parents that it was not a real threat,” Denson said.

“At that point, I put the message on our Facebook page and our website because the administration wanted somewhere to direct people. We saw panic on the Tooele County Facebook Page, ‘Tooele County 41’ and I took to the page to answer questions,” Denson said.

According to Denson, this not the first time panic has risen from misinterpretation.

“In the last couple months, we find that we’ve dealt with this on a weekly basis where a misinterpretation is reported as a real threat,” she said. “Active shootings in schools is a very sensitive topic so we have to be sensitive in how we address this, but we need students to be aware that what they say can be misinterpreted. In this case it was like a game of Telephone.”

The issue that the police department and the school district run into is the amount of resources that are expended into these threats that are determined to be unfounded, Hansen said.

The two resource officers at Tooele High worked on this for three days straight, from Monday through Wednesday before Thanksgiving break, and additional tips came in Saturday into Sunday,” Hansen said.

“The officers did follow-up interviews too. Almost four days worth of work for things were used on the investigation into this threat, which was determined to be unsubstantiated, but we needed to first determine if there was any credibility to it,” he said.

Hansen stated that criminal statutes could apply in situations where an individual makes a credible threat, but in this case, it began as a student questioning a sluff day, which evolved into the sensitive topic of school shootings. Even if the originator could be identified, it still wouldn’t meet the criminal statutes,” he said.

In a real active shooter scenario, the police department is trained and ready to respond to the situation should it arise, Hansen said.

“SROs [school resource officers] are the first line of defense,” Hansen said. “Their job is the protection and safety of the students and faculty. The officers are trained in active shooter training at the high school and the Tooele Tech College, where it’s more likely for that to occur. All of our patrol officers, who would respond secondary, are trained up too.”