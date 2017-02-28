School teachers to get retention bonus in March

Local teachers will get a $200 bonus just in time for St. Patrick’s Day this year.

The Tooele County School Board approved the retention bonus for all full-time teachers at its Feb. 21 meeting.

Teachers who work three quarter to full-time will receive $200. Teachers who work less than three quarter time but more than half time will receive $150. Teachers who work less than half time will receive $100.

The one time bonus will be paid out on March 15, according to school district superintendent Scott Rogers.

“This bonus was an integral part of contract negotiations for the 2016-2017 school year,” he said.

The bonus amount for teachers is after withholdings. The combined cost to the school district for the bonus is $200,000, according to Rogers.

The school district and the Tooele Education Association worked together on the bonus, according to TEA vice president Rick Harrison.

In a joint statement issued by TEA and the school district, the two groups said they would continue to work together to increase compensation of local teachers.

The school district gave teachers a 1 percent cost-of-living adjustment for 2016. For the average teacher in the county, the increase totals $18.43 per paycheck before withholdings.

The district also fully funded the salary chart for teachers in 2016 that offers pay increases for steps. Those steps are based on years of teaching experience and lanes, which are based on additional education.

Total salary and benefits for classroom teachers in the school district ranked at the bottom of Utah’s 41 school districts, according to the 2015 State Superintendent’s Annual Report.

Employees eligible for the bonus include all teachers, counselors, school psychologists, speech pathologists, and specialists. School principals, district administrators, and non-certified employees are not eligible for the bonus, according to Rogers.