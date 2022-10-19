School walls rising

First walls for Deseret Peak High School go up ♦

The first walls for Tooele County School District’s new high school went up on Monday, Oct. 10.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in April 2022 for Deseret Peak High School at the school’s site at 2244 N. Berra Boulevard in Overlake, west of Home Depot.

A total of 10 walls were set in place on Oct. 10 with the tallest wall standing at 46 feet high. The average weight of the walls are 90,000 pounds each. The contractor will eventually raise a total of 285 walls for the school.

Prior to raising the walls, construction workers graded the site, placed footings, foundations and floor slabs and installed underground infrastructure including sewer and rough in for mechanical, plumbing and electrical.

Deseret Peak High School is expected to open the fall of 2025 with a student capacity of 1,800.

Construction costs for the new high school were expected to be $135 million. Furniture, fixtures and equipment, architectural fees, plan review, testing, inspections, offsite road development and other expenses bring the total cost for the school to approximately $156 million, said school district officials at the time of the groundbreaking,

The building will have 336,020-square-feet on three floors, a gym that will hold 1,500 people in bleachers and 1,156 auditorium seats.

The 55.9-acre site for Deseret Peak High School was purchased in 2016 for $2.5 million with funds from a school bond approved by voters in 2015.

Fall 2021 enrollment at Tooele High School was 1,762 and 2,074 at Stansbury High School, according to the Utah State Board of Education.

The ideal student capacity for both schools is approximately 1,315 with a maximum capacity at both schools set at 1,850, according to Tooele County School District.

Deseret Peak High is one of the three schools planned from the 2020 school bond. The other two schools include Twenty Wells Elementary School in Grantsville City, which opened earlier this year, and Stansbury Junior High School in Stansbury Park which is slated to be completed summer of 2025.