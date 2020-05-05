Schools announce pandemic graduation plans

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, most of Tooele County’s senior class of 2020 will get to walk across a stage and receive their high school diploma.

Tooele County School District high schools announced their graduation ceremony plans on May 1.

The announced plans included a two part graduation ceremony — a graduation walk and a virtual ceremony — for most high schools.

“This is a unique situation and each school has spent countless hours putting together a plan to help make this a meaningful experience,” said the school district in their graduation plan announcement.

Graduations will begin with Blue Peak High School and Dugway High School. Dugway High School will hold a graduation walk on May 11. Blue Peak High School will stretch their graduation walk out over two days, running on May 11 and 12.

At Blue Peak High School graduates will have the opportunity to walk across the stage at the school and receive their diploma. Parents or guardians will be able to attend and take photos and videos of their graduates walking.

Graduates will enter the gym and receive their diploma and enjoy a couple of pictures with their parents. They will then exit the gym, walk down the sidewalk to the parking lot, and exit the campus in their cars.

Appointments for Blue Peak graduates and parents to participate in the graduation walk will be made through the school’s counseling office May 4-8. The counseling office will individually contact graduates and their parents to set-up appointments for the graduation walk.

The Blue Peak graduation walks will be included in a video for part of the virtual graduation. The virtual graduation will also include graduation speakers, a piano solo by a faculty member, remarks and presentation of the graduating class by the school principal, acceptance of the graduating class and remarks by a school board member, the moving of the graduation tassel lead by a student council member, concluding comments by the school principal, a highlight video of the seniors.

The virtual graduation ceremony will be available by a video on May 18.

At Dugway High School, graduates will participate in a graduation walk in the school’s auditorium on May11. Parents can video and take pictures as their graduate receives their diploma.

Times will be scheduled to allow for social distancing and no congregating. Each graduate will be allowed to have up to four guests with them. Those guests are determined by the graduate. This will allow for parent’s/family members to take pictures of their graduate if they choose.

A video of the walk will be included in Dugway High School’s virtual graduation that will be broadcast on May 21 at 6:30 p.m. The virtual ceremony will be streamed on YouTube, KSL live stream, and Facebook. Liinks to the broadcast will be posted on the school and district website.The virtual ceremony will also be available in a downloadable format for a keepsake.

Tooele High School will hold a graduation walk for their seniors in the school’s auditorium on May 15-16. Graduates will have an opportunity to walk across the stage to be recognized, have their photo taken, and receive their diploma. Parents can video and take pictures as their graduate receives their diploma. This will not be recorded as part of the graduation ceremony video.

A virtual graduation ceremony for Tooele High School seniors will be broadcast on various platforms on May 20. The ceremony will include speeches, a musical number, highlight videos, and the presentation of the class.

Wendover High School filmed a graduation video on April 29. The filming was done in the school’s foyer along with the graduate’s parents. The virtual graduation ceremony will be broadcast on various platforms on May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Stansbury and Grantsville High School’s will hold graduation walks on May 18. Thewalks will be held in both school’s auditoriums from 4-7 p.m.

The walks will not be recorded as part of either school’s graduation ceremony video. Parents are welcome to video and take photos for their own personal use.

Grantsville High School’s virtual graduation ceremony will be broadcast on multiple platforms on May 20 at 5 p.m. Each graduate will be recognized during the presentation with their cap and gown picture in the slide presentation. The students’ yearbook photo will be used as the default photo.

The Stansbury High School virtual ceremony will also be streamed on May 20 at 5 p.m.

Adult Education graduates can contact their schoolfor details on their graduation.

As in most years, students generally receive a diploma cover during graduation exercises. The actual diploma is distributed to students later, as determined by each school.

Details on graduation plans are available on the school district’s website, tooeleschools.org by clicking on “Graduation Plans” on the home page. Additional questions should be directed to the individual school, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.