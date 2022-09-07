Schools heating up

Record heat overwhelming cooling systems ♦

The latest heat wave of the summer is taxing the air conditioning system in some of Tooele County Schools.

Both Settlement Canyon and West Elementary schools announced that they would run on an early release schedule, ending the school day at 12:30 p.m. for 1st-6th grades and full-day kindergarten, on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 6 and 7.

The notification said the short day schedule was due to “extreme September weather temperatures.”

The district has an outside company working on improving the efficiency of air conditioners in school buildings, according to a district spokesperson.

Settlement Canyon and West Elementary schools anticipate having their building temperatures lowered in time to return to the normal schedule on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Tooele High School dismissed students at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, after their air conditioner broke down. District staff were able to repair the air conditioner and classes were back to normal the next day.

Utah Administrative Rules (R392-200-8-4c) requires that students be removed from a classroom if the temperature exceeds 90 degrees for 90 consecutive minutes. The classroom is not to be reoccupied until the temperature is at or below 79 degrees.

“We are experiencing higher than normal temperatures and it can be difficult for air conditioning units to keep up,” Denson. “Normally we do not see temperatures this high at the start of the school year. This isn’t specific to Tooele County School District, this is happening everywhere. We are monitoring the temperatures in the schools and working with an outside company to increase the efficiency of the air conditioning units in all of our schools. We are also able to purge out the hot air at night to help cool down the buildings. As we move into cooler weather next week, we do not anticipate having the same type of issues.”