Scott Droubay, Erda District 1

Please introduce yourself. Perhaps tell us about your education and work experience, volunteer community service or anything you want to say to help people to get to know you.

I am Scott Droubay, I live near the corner of Droubay Road and Erda way. I am a fifth generation Erda native and the fifth generation in my family to farm this property. I am 64 years old and I have been farming all my life. Not many years ago I knew everyone in Erda and we have long been a close community that cared for each other and even watched out for each other.

Growth is a hot topic in Tooele County and our municipalities. Most people say they want planned, responsible, and/or managed growth. Can you be more specific about what you want growth to look like in Erda? What is responsible growth?

In recent years it has grieved me to see and feel the discord in our neighborhoods. I think this aggravation has its roots in advice given to us in 1988 by Envision Utah, they advised us that our county needed to develop a general plan and stick to that plan. “Otherwise, the incoming population will run over you,” they warned.

In 1990, we enacted the first Tooele county general plan, but we have not stuck to it. Residents of Erda, or any community, deserve to know what their neighborhoods will be like years down the road. I think a fundamental task of the new city council will be to develop a general plan and then stick to that plan. It is not reasonable to think that this plan will be perfect in everyone’s eyes, but I believe that we can all respond favorably to thoughtful leadership and together help each other develop a plan that will steadily shape our neighborhoods and our friendships for the next 50 years.

If you win the election and you are successful at accomplishing what you want to do, what will the city of Erda be like as a result of your service?

Personally, I cringe when I see what has become of many cities and towns in northern Utah that are now wall to wall people. I think there should be somewhere close to the Wasatch Front that allows families to have some space. I think Erda can be that place. Some will want a full acre, others will want five, and many will want something in between. Eventually we will be required by state law to provide areas for low-income housing, but those won’t need to be large areas and can be designed to complement our city. Business districts could be located near state highways, but I don’t believe that we need to be a business haven. Let’s keep the pace of life in Erda a little slower than the average.