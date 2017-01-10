Scott E. Peterson passed away Jan. 5, 2017. He was born Dec. 4, 1961, in Price, Utah, to Carl E. Peterson and Sharon Lyn (Laird) Peterson. Scott was a loving father and son. He had a warm personality with a laugh that was infectious. He had a passion for the airlines and customer service. He lived the rest of his days in Tooele, Utah. Scott is survived by his two children, James and Jessica Peterson, and his mother Sharon (Laird) Peterson. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Tate Mortuary (110 S. Main Street). A viewing will be held one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will take place at the Eureka Cemetery.