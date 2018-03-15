Sculptor hopes to see new statue at Veterans Memorial Park

Life’s Worth Living Foundation is helping to raise $50K for bronze statue of World War II veteran, Purple Heart recipient ♦

A bronze statue honoring World War II veterans is tentatively scheduled for an unveiling ceremony on Veterans Day in November at Veterans Memorial Park in Tooele City.

The 13-foot-tall statue of Robert Calder, a World War II veteran and purple heart recipient, was produced by Stansbury Park sculptor Dan Snarr.

“To this day it is probably the best work that I’ve done,” Snarr said.

Calder’s daughter, Gaye Johnson, commissioned Snarr to produce the statue for a monument now installed at a park in Garden City, Utah.

The contract allowed Snarr to place a second copy of the statue in a location of his choice. He selected Tooele’s Veterans Memorial Park.

“It’s a limited edition of two,” he said. “Once the second statue is completed, the mold will be broken.”

Snarr wanted to have the statue done in 2015, but was unable to raise $50,000 to have the copy cast in bronze, placed on a pedestal and installed at the Tooele park.

But Life’s Worth Living Foundation came to Snarr’s rescue this year and is helping to raise the $50,000. The non-profit foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and preventing suicides in Tooele County.

“We wanted to take the lead in raising awareness of the suicides of our veterans,” said Jon Gossett, president of the foundation. “Dan is a super guy and a tremendous artist. We wanted to help him raise the $50,000. Tooele Mayor Debbie Winn and the City Council have also jumped on board with this effort.”

Snarr said he is grateful for the help of Life’s Worth Living and the mayor.

“Raising money for this project started out kind of slow and it was kind of put on the backburner,” he said. “I’m really impressed with Mayor Winn jumping on board with it.”

Gossett said a Veterans Monument Facebook page is set up where people can make donations.

“All donations are 100-percent tax deductible,” Gossett said. “People can make a donation on our Veterans Monument Facebook page or at America First Credit Union.”

Gossett said checks should be made out to “Life’s Worth Living Foundation,” but would go into a separate Veterans Monument Fundraiser account.

Gossett said that 58,220 soldiers were killed in the Vietnam War.

“We have lost nearly 170,000 of those same Vietnam vets to suicide since the beginning of the war,” Gossett said. “Three times the amount lost in the war have now died by suicide.”

Snarr said 22 veterans die by suicide in America each day.

“Most war stories never get told,” Snarr said. “Robert Calder was shot while he was fighting in France and then later fell down an elevator shaft while they were policing a building in the dark. It broke both of his legs and his back. He came back home and didn’t say much about the war until shortly before he passed away in 2014. All his family knew was that he was extremely proud to have served and extremely proud to be an American.”

Gossett said Jerry Erkelens, a personal property appraiser in Salt Lake City, said the statute was an amazing work of art.

Erkelens said there is an amazing attention to detail with the statue.

“The uniform is correct. His web gear and pouches are correct. This is an amazing work of art,” Erkelens said.

Winn said the Life’s Worth Living Foundation is also working with Marvin Hitesman, who has completed a statue of a Vietnam veteran.

The World War II statue would be placed on the east side of the park, and the Vietnam statue on the west side, the mayor said at a city council work meeting in February.

Winn said any company or person who wanted to donate the whole $50,000 would have a contract with Tooele City.

“The World War II statue already has been appraised at $240,000,” the mayor said. “After one year and one day, the donor would be able to claim it as a tax write-off for the full appraised value.”

Winn said a company would donate concrete for the pedestal.

Denny’s Restaurant in Tooele will host a benefit night for the statue on March 20 from 4-10 p.m., Gossett said.