Search and Rescue rescues man with mental health emergency

Tooele County Search and Rescue retrieved a man experiencing a manic episode who was stranded after getting his car stuck up a county canyon.

While experiencing a manic episode on Sunday morning, a man crashed his car near Camp Wapiti and took off up the mountain.

Tooele County Search and Rescue found the man, alive, later in the day.

The man drove his Porsche Cayenne up the canyon near Camp Wapiti in Settlement Canyon around 7 a.m. on Dec. 5, according to Lt. Eli Wayman, with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle got stuck, so the man took off on foot up the canyon behind Camp Wapiti.

“The man suffers from manic episodes.” Wayman said, “So we spent the majority of the day trying to find him.”

Search and Rescue and Sheriff’s Office deputies found the man on a spotting scope far up the canyon around 2 p.m.. They were able to bring him down and back to safety by 4 p.m.

“We were able to bring the Highway Patrol helicopter in and kind of just walk them up to him,” Wayman explained. “If he wouldn’t have been rescued, he would have been up on the mountain all night and probably died of hypothermia. All he had on was a hoodie, so we were pretty fortunate to be able to locate him and get him off of there.”

The Porsche was able to be towed from where it was stuck and has little damage, according to Wayman.

“It was good to have Search and Rescue out there helping us,” Wayman said. “We were really short on manpower and weren’t able to look in all of the areas we wanted to without them. This incident showed how valuable Search and Rescue is to us.”