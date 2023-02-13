Search on for 14-year-old that fell through ice at Settlement Canyon Reservoir

At 9:45 p.m. on Monday night, Feb. 13, emergency personnel were still searching for a 14-year-old male that fell through ice covering Settlement Canyon Reservoir.

Three males were on the ice together; an 18-year-old, a 16-year-old and the 14-year old. The 18-year-old and the 14-year-old fell through the ice. The 18-year-old was able to get free. He and the 16-year-old climbed up to the road where they had a bystander call for help, according to Lt. Jeremy Hansen with the Tooele City Police Department.

Tooele City Police received the call from dispatch at around 7 p.m., Hansen said.

Multiple agencies responded including Tooele City Police and Tooele County Search and Rescue. A Department of Public Safety helicopter is helping with the search and a DPS dive team is responding to the scene to assist with the search.

The boys were on the east end of the reservoir by the inlet. Hansen said he is looking into what the boys were doing on the lake.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.