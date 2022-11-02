Seasonal Wood Burning Restrictions Begin November 1

DEQ urges residents to use the UtahAir app for air quality forecasts, current conditions and action alerts ♦

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Air Quality (DAQ) reminds Utah residents that wood burning restrictions will begin when high pollution days are forecasted beginning Nov. 1, 2022.

Wood smoke contributes to our winter inversion periods by releasing volatile organic compounds, oxides of nitrogen, and other fine particulates as the wood burns. In addition to the direct PM2.5 emitted from burning, VOCs and NOx react to form even more PM2.5.

PM2.5 refers to microscopic particles, or particulate matter, that have a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers, about 40 times smaller than the diameter of a strand of hair. Sources of PM2.5 include mobile sources like vehicles, trains and aircraft; small immobile sources such as home heating, smoke from wood burning, and emissions from small businesses like restaurants and dry cleaners; and point sources that include industrial and commercial facilities.

Restricting wood burning is an effective strategy to curb some of these emissions, and are implemented as a proactive measure when DAQ scientists see the potential for unhealthy levels of emissions in the coming days from vehicles, as well as wood and coal burning fireplaces or stoves.

Each day during the winter, DAQ meteorologists issue action alerts and health guidance to help residents plan ahead and adjust their activities during periods of winter inversion:

Action alerts notify the public of the actions needed to combat current pollution levels. Three levels of action that depend on the air quality are unrestricted, voluntary and mandatory actions.

During times of unrestricted action, wood and coal burning stoves or fireplaces may be used, but should be used in a proper manner to reduce smoke emissions.

When air quality reaches the voluntary action level people asked to voluntarily not use wood and coal burning stoves or fireplaces and reduce their vehicle use by taking public transit or consolidating trips. Industry should optimize operating conditions to minimize air pollution emissions.

Under the mandatory action level, wood and coal burning stoves or fireplaces must not be used. People should reduce vehicle use by consolidating trips. Industry should optimize operating conditions to minimize air pollution emissions.

When mandatory restrictions are in place, the use of solid fuel appliances may result in penalties up to $299 per day. If burning restriction violations are observed by the public, they should be reported to DAQ by calling 801-536-4000 during business hours or by filling out an online complaint form found at deq.utah.gov/air-quality. Look under the Compliance section on the side-bar menu.

Salt Lake County has implemented mandatory burn restrictions on days when DAQ is calling for voluntary action.

The Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program provides incentives to eligible Utah residents to improve winter time air quality by reducing wood smoke pollutants. The next event begins Nov. 7 for Box Elder, Davis, Salt Lake, and Weber counties.

Health Guidance air quality levels help determine how the pollution level of the day will affect human health. These are the green, yellow, orange or red ratings based on how much PM2.5 pollution is currently in the air.

Current reports and forecasts of air quality and health guidance can be found at air.utah.gov.

The state Division of Air Quality also provides Utah residents with air quality forecasting throughout the winter through its UtahAir app, found at air.utah.gov, or a toll-free message at 1-800-228-5434.