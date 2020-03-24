Second COVID-19 case reported in county

Tooele County now has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Tooele County Health Department.

The two cases have been identified as travel-related.

There was a rumor of a third case in the county, but that turned out to be false, according to Amy Bate, health promotion coordinator for the county health department.

“We currently do not have a third case,” Bate said. “That was reported in error from a Salt Lake hospital to the Utah Department of Health as it was not a resident of our county. Our nurses completed a full investigation and did not confirm this third case. We currently have two positive cases and both are being treated outside of our county.”

At press time today there are 257 cases total in Utah, with one COVID-19 related death. According to the report the patient was over the age of 60 and was a resident of Davis County.

The Tooele County Health Department has been working with local government agencies in order to prevent the spread of the virus, according to the report from the health department.

Utah is anticipating a spike in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 this week and next week. The health department said to be prepared.

Individuals looking to help those who have been affected by the virus can visit coronavirus.utah.gov and tooelehealth.org.