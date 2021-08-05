Second Millpond development put on hold

Applicant and County Council member request delay for more ‘negotiations’ ♦

Stansbury Park residents that showed up for the County Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday night to hear the fate of a proposed extend-stay hotel in their community left without an answer.

At the request of the applicant and a County Council member the Tooele County Planning Commission tabled action on a request by Derald Anderson for a conditional use permit for an extended stay hotel on property in Stansbury Park’s Mill Pond Plaza.

The CUP was scheduled as the first action item on the agenda following the approval of meeting minutes.

However, as the agenda reached that point, Planning Commission Chairman Scott Jacobs said that the applicant for the CUP had requested that the agenda item be tabled to allow for further negotiation with the county.

Jacobs also read from a letter from Council Council Member Jared Hamner: “I am the representative of Stansbury Park. I have heard from my citizens on this subject … in discussion with the applicant he has respectfully requested discussion so the applicant and Tooele County can have an opportunity to further negotiate the development of this property…”

The planning commission then unanimously voted to table the CUP application.

The planning commission had heard the request for the CUP and held a public hearing on it during their July 20 meeting.

At that meeting the planning commission tabled the CUP until their Aug. 4 meeting, because they wanted more information, including a traffic study.

Anderson previously submitted an application to have the same property rezoned from commercial shopping to multiple residential with 15 units permitted per acre. His plan was to put 15 townhomes on the property.

The planning commission forwarded a favorable recommendation on the rezone application to the County Council. The County Council then voted to table a vote on the rezone saying the applicant had requested the delay to give him time to consider the extended stay hotel option.

Anderson said in his rezone application that if the rezone was not approved he would pursue an extended stay hotel for the property which, as a conditional use in the commercial shopping zone, would not require a zone change.

Anderson told the planning commission during their July 20 meeting that the County Council suggested he should explore the extended stay hotel as a possible more favorable use of the land than townhomes.

During the public hearing held during the planning commission’s July 20 meeting, several Stansbury residents offered comments expressing that they wanted the property to stay commercial, but an extended stay hotel was not appropriate in this location.

Concerns raised included parking concerns, the need for retail shops in the area, possible interference of lighting with the Stansbury Observatory, the transient nature of extended hotel clientele that some said have attracted drug dealers and users, prostiution and other undesirable activity.

Some Stansbury residents expressed concerns about placing a business that may draw an undesirable element in an area near residences, parks, and ball fields used by the community’s youth.

The two applications are now on hold.