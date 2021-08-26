Second Step prepares students for success, says school district

Program increases positive behavior and mental wellness ♦

On the second day of school, a class of first-grade students at Copper Canyon Elementary School enter their classroom after recess time. The teacher invites them to sit “criss-cross applesauce” in their assigned space on a rug in the front of the room.

The teacher holds up a large poster with a photograph of students listening to their teacher and begins to read from a script on the back of the poster.

This is the first lesson for first-grade students in the Second Step program, a social-emotional curriculum adopted district-wide in 2014.

This lesson is about listening skills. The teacher explains the rules for listening: eyes watching, ears listening, voice quiet and body still. They play a game of “My Turn, Your Turn” — a Simon Says-like game to reinforce the listening rules.

The Second Step program has come under fire in Utah recently as a Draper teacher resigned rather than teach the curriculum, which he described as teaching good and helpful skills — but presented in a way that undermines parents, contains propaganda, and encourages students to become activists.

Most Tooele County teachers, principals, and administrators that have been using the program for eight years disagree.

Terri Chynoweth, who has been the principal at Copper Canyon Elementary for five years and used the Second Step program in her classroom as a teacher before becoming principal, said she has not received one complaint about the curriculum from parents.

Chynoweth says just the opposite, parents support the program and often positively cite examples of how their children are using the skills they have learned at school while at home, she said.

One of the skills learned in the lessons for “how to calm down,” is taking a deep breath, termed a “belly breath,” according to Chynoweth.

“For example, I’ve had parents tell me that when their children get upset at home they say ‘I’m going to take a belly breath.’” Chynoweth said. “And the parents like the idea that their children have learned these skills and are using them.”

The Second Step skills and terminology are used throughout the school, by teachers, counselors, and the principal; they are used in the classroom, hallways, library, lunch room and playground, according to Chynoweth.

Students that move in from other schools in the district pick up on the lessons and skills because the same language and lessons are used in all schools in the school district, according to Chynoweth.

“It’s a common language that everybody at the school uses,” she said.

The elementary program teaches skills for learning, empathy, how to calm down, and problem solving in lessons taught for about 30 minutes once a week.

Used in kindergarten through eighth-grade, the Second Step lessons get more complicated as students get older, adjusting for age appropriateness.

In eighth-grade, the program teaches emotion management, goal setting, substance abuse prevention, empathy and communication, and bullying prevention.

“Yes, at the junior high level they discuss setting goals and they identify roadblocks,” said Julie Spindler, prevention director with the school district. “If they have a goal to get a job, but their parents think they need to spend more time studying for school instead of working, that could be called a roadblock. But they also learn that all roadblocks aren’t bad. If there is a big hole ahead in the road I’m driving on I hope somebody has put up a roadblock to protect me.”

The Tooele County School District adopted the Second Step program in 2013 as a pilot program in seven schools and then in 2014 it went district-wide.

At that time the school district and community had been hit hard with an increase in student suicide.

Parents and the community were looking at schools to take an active part in suicide prevention, anti-bullying, and building resilience.

Spindler, who was working as a prevention specialist with the Tooele County Health Department at that time, said the school district selected the Second Step program because it was a widely used program with research showing it was effective in addressing the issues the school district identified that students needed.

In 2013, the school district applied for and received an Elementary and Secondary School Counseling federal grant. This helped fund counselors and enabled the purchase of the Second Step program which was piloted in seven elementary schools within the school district.

In 2014, the school district received the School Climate Transformation Grant, allowing for Second Step to be implemented into all elementary and junior high schools.

Since then Second Step has become a crucial piece in promoting the school district’s overall positive culture and climate initiative, according to school district officials.

“Second Step is a great tool for our teachers and staff to be able to teach resilience, hope, and compassion to our students,” said Marianne Oborn, the school district’s counseling director.

“Throughout our district, we have a common language and a way to work with students who move from one school to another, and transition between grades.”

Research shows that schools that use Second Step have better academic success including increased attendance and grades, according to Spindler.

“The lessons in Second Step teach our students skills that will be used every day throughout their lives,” said Spindler. “As our students get jobs, become parents, progress positively into adulthood, they can instill these healthy behaviors and clear standards in all facets of their lives.”

Due to copyright, the Second Step curriculum cannot be shown online. Spindler said parents may contact their school to arrange to sit in on a lesson or review the curriculum. Parents may also call Spindler at the school district office at 435-833-1900.