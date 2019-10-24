Secretary order makes it easier for E-bike riders to enjoy public lands

The Bureau of Land Management has announced its strategy to implement the use of electric bicycles on public lands.

Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt recently signed Order 3376, Increasing Recreational Opportunities Through the Use of Electric Bikes. The order makes it easier for more Americans to recreate on and experience their public lands.

Order 3376 directs Department of the Interior Bureaus to begin obtaining public input on new regulations that will clarify low-speed e-bikes, with less than 1 horsepower, should enjoy the same access as conventional bicycles, consistent with other federal and state laws.

Public land managers will have the ability to utilize the flexibility under current regulations to accommodate the new technology that assists riders as they pedal..

The operator of an e-bike may only use the small electric motor to assist pedal propulsion. The motor may not be used to propel an e-bike without the rider also pedaling, except in locations open to public motor vehicle traffic.

“Our goal is always to make the BLM’s public lands more accessible to all Americans,” said William Perry Pendley, BLM deputy director for Policy and Programs. “Allowing the use of e-bikes will open more of our public lands to people with disabilities, families, and older Americans, while promoting a healthy outdoor lifestyle for everyone. This new policy provides consistent guidance to our land managers nationwide to ensure the broadest possible usage on BLM-managed lands.”

A majority of states have adopted e-bike policies, most following model legislation that allows for the three classes of e-bikes to have access to bicycle trails. The Department of the Interior e-bike guidance seeks to provide consistency with state and local rules where possible.

The BLM currently manages e-bikes as off-highway vehicles. Order 3376, with a view toward the rapid changes in e-bike technology, directs the BLM and other Department of the Interior agencies to begin the longer term process of amending existing regulations to exempt many e-bikes from that classification.

The guidance to field managers across the BLM for the short-term is to utilize flexibility in BLM’s current regulations to exclude certain classes of e-bikes from the definition of off-highway vehicle to authorize their use on BLM-managed roads and trails where appropriate.

The guidance is consistent with the Secretary’s priority of moving decision-making to the field level, where local trail conditions and user needs can be better considered.

Similar to traditional bicycles, e-bikes are not allowed in designated wilderness areas and may not be appropriate for back-country trails. The focus of the Department of the Interior’s guidance is on expanding the traditional bicycling experience to those who enjoy the reduction of effort provided by this new e-bike technology.

Park superintendents and local refuge and land managers will limit, restrict, or impose conditions on bicycle use and e-bike use where necessary to manage visitor use conflicts and ensure visitor safety and resource protection.