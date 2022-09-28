Semi accident caused fuel spill and hospitalization

An accident on Sept. 23 involving a pickup truck and a semi-truck hauling diesel fuel caused a fuel spill on state Route 138 and a hospitalization.

A semi-truck hauling two gravel trailers was traveling westbound on SR-138 near Erda Way around 8:55 a.m. on Sept. 23 when a driver of a blue Ford Raptor traveling eastbound came into oncoming traffic, according to Utah Highway Patrol public information officer Cameron Roden.

The driver of the Raptor hit the semi, causing the semi to jackknife and one of its trailers to become disconnected.

Over 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the road and the shoulder in the dirt, causing road closure until 12:30 p.m., Roden said.

Additional backup and Tooele County Health Department officials were called to the scene to assist.

The driver of the Raptor had to be transported to the hospital via helicopter in critical condition.

Investigators are still looking into why the driver of the pickup truck went into oncoming traffic, Roden said.