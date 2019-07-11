Semi catches fire parked along I-80

A semitrailer driver suffered substantial injuries after his vehicle caught fire on an exit to Interstate 80 near Aragonite.

The semitrailer fire was first reported at 11:12 p.m. on Tuesday evening, when units were dispatched to a vehicle fire at exit 56. Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene and the driver was flown to a Salt Lake-area hospital with life-threatening burns, according to UHP.

The driver of the semi had pulled over onto the I-80 exit and the male driver was using the sleeper berth when the fire started, according to UHP. He had to maneuver through the flaming vehicle to escape to safety.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle, according to UHP. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Utah Department of Transportation did not mention any traffic delays or lane closures as a result of the accident, which occurred at the exit and not on the interstate.