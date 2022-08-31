Semi crash on I-80 Friday

Early morning on Aug. 26, a white Volvo semitruck was rear ended on Interstate 80, causing a fire and extensive injuries to the driver of the semi that hit them.

The crash occurred near milepost 41 in the right lane around 12:45 a.m., according to a press release by the Utah Highway Patrol.

As the semi was traveling westbound, it was hit by a white Kenworth semitruck.

The vehicles stuck together and ended up off of the right shoulder.

After the collision, a fire started causing both trucks to become engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Kenworth was airlifted from the scene in critical condition. The driver of the Volvo wasn’t injured.

I-80 westbound was closed for around 12 hours while crews investigated and cleaned up the scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.