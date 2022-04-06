Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • A semi truck hit a reported disabled vehicle that was partially blocking the westbound right lane of I-80 near Wendover on Monday evening.
  • The semi truck roilled over after hitting the disabled vehicle.

April 6, 2022
Semi crashes into car on I-80 near Wendover

Car driver declared dead at the scene  

A semi-truck struck a disabled car on Interstate 80 near Wendover on Monday evening.

The driver of the car was declared deceased at the scene.

Tooele County Dispatch received a call about a disabled vehicle on westbound I-80 at mile marker five at 8:44 p.m. on Monday, April 4, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The vehicle was reported as a dark colored passenger vehicle partially blocking the right lane without any lights on.

A few seconds later, dispatch received another call of a semi rollover in the same area.

When troopers arrived on scene, they found the semi had struck the passenger vehicle and rolled over, according to DPS.

Troopers found a male who was from the passenger vehicle outside of the vehicle. They rendered aid, however medical professionals later declared the individual  deceased on scene.

Westbound I-80 was temporarily shut down while troopers conducted their investigation.

