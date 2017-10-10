Semi gets stuck in Middle Canyon

A semitrailer attempting to traverse Middle Canyon blocked the roadway for several hours after it backslid and became stuck on Thursday afternoon.

The semitrailer was heading eastbound to the top of Middle Canyon from the Tooele County side, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office. The driver said the semi became stuck on a dirt section of the roadway after it lost traction and slid, coming to rest with the rear of the trailer on the left side of the road.

The semitrailer had a 50,000-pound load, which consisted primarily of a dry form of magnesium chloride. The product is found naturally in the Great Salt Lake and processed at U.S. Magnesium, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

The driver was unfamiliar with the area and followed the shortest route on the GPS unit in the truck, according to the sheriff’s office. The accident was first reported at 3:10 p.m. and Middle Canyon and Butterfield Canyon roads were closed to traffic by about 4 p.m.

A tow truck had to drive up Butterfield Canyon to arrive at the scene, as the trailer was stuck pointing east, according to the sheriff’s office. The tow truck had to pull the semitrailer free and get it turned around, so it could head back down Middle Canyon.

Both Middle Canyon and Butterfield Canyon roads remained closed until about 7 p.m. while the truck was freed and able to navigate out of the canyon.