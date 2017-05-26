Semi overturns on SR-36 Friday afternoon

A semitrailer overturned south of the intersection of state Route 36 and Bates Canyon Road Friday afternoon.

A car heading northbound on SR-36 turned left on a yellow light, causing the southbound semitrailer to swerve to avoid a collision, according to Utah Highway Patrol. The semi driver attempted to correct following the evasive maneuver and went off the right shoulder of the southbound lane, causing it to roll.

The semitrailer came to a stop with its trailer laying on its side and the cab wheels down and the roof sheared off. The driver was taken by ambulance to Mountain West Medical Center in Tooele, according to UHP.

The condition of the driver was not released at the scene by UHP.

In addition to UHP troopers, the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office and North Tooele Fire District responded to the rollover. Fire crews on scene reported the trailer was carrying an ammonia-based fertilizer, which had spilled into the field, as well as diesel fuel.

The right-hand lane of southbound SR-36 was closed following the accident and began to clean up the spill.

