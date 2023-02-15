Semi rollover blocks early morning traffic

A semitruck rollover caused closure of state Route 36 for a brief period on the morning of Feb. 7.

A freightliner semitruck was traveling northbound near mile marker 25 at about 5 a.m. on Feb. 7, about three miles outside Vernon when it swerved off the road, according to Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol’s public information officer.

After swerving right off of the roadway, the driver reentered the roadway causing the semi to tip over blocking the roadway.

The road in the area was shut down for over an hour while crews removed the semi and cleaned up the area, Roden said. The driver suffered from minor injuries but the passenger was uninjured.

The driver told troopers that he swerved for a deer.

“We need to make sure we are paying attention and scanning down the road from us,” Roden said. “Don’t drive faster than your headlights.”