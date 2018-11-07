Semi rolls on I-80 in no injury crash

An eastbound semitrailer crashed on Interstate 80 near the milepost 54 rest area Monday morning, blocking most of the travel lanes, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The semitrailer was pulling a double load at the time of the accident and both trailers detached in the accident, UHP said. Following the accident, one trailer was on its side blocking the right lane and the other remained upright, straddling the center line.

The driver of the semitrailer was not injured in the crash, according to UHP.

Eastbound I-80 was reported as closed at 7:48 a.m., by the Utah Department of Transportation’s traffic Twitter account.

Due to light traffic in the area, vehicles were able to get around the scene of the accident, according to UHP.