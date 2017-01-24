Semitrailer’s cab destroyed by ‘hot and fast’ fire in Grantsville

A fire destroyed the cab of a semitrailer Saturday afternoon in Grantsville.

The semitrailer was parked along Burmester Road for about 20 to 30 minutes before catching fire, according to Grantsville City Fire Captain Neil Bell. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The blaze quickly engulfed the truck’s cab and burned hot and fast, Bell said. Grantsville City fire crews put out the blaze within 10 minutes but remained on scene for two hours to monitor the situation, with some components melting and the remainder of the fiberglass body smoldering.

The North Tooele Fire District was paged to respond to the fire but was canceled en route after Grantsville was able to extinguish it, according to Bell. The fire occurred away from the city’s fire hydrants and there was concern there wouldn’t be enough water capacity to put out the fire if it turned into an extended battle, he said.

Grantsville City Fire Department went through about 400 gallons of water during the semitrailer fire, Bell said. The cab of the truck was ruled a total loss.