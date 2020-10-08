Semitruck crash and run

Driver arrested on drug charges in Tooele ♦

A semitruck driver who reportedly caused a crash and ran from his vehicle has been arrested because police found drugs on him, according to a probable cause statement.

Tooele City Police officers were called to the intersection of 200 west and SR-112 on a report of a semitruck crash, on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m.

Multiple witnesses on the scene told officers that a semitruck had crashed into the back of another semitruck stopped at a red light at the intersection, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Tooele City Police Department.

The collision pushed the truck that was hit about 20 feet into the intersection and caused damage to both vehicles, according to the statement.

The truck that was hit was occupied by two people, a 50-year-old male driver and a 33-year-old female passenger at the time of the crash. Both occupants received minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital, according to the Tooele City Police Department.

The witnesses stated that the driver of the demolished truck exited the vehicle and fled from the scene of the accident. Police later located the driver hiding near a park, according to the statement.

The driver was identified as Charles Montoya, 42.

Montoya was observed by officers to have slurred speech, and large dilated pupils, according to the statement.

Later, it was discovered that Montoya had crashed his semitruck and inside of the cab of the vehicle there were several prescription bottles of controlled substances. A search near the park where Montoya was hiding yielded a large quantity of crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine, according to the statement.

Montoya was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Officers “highly suspected” that Montoya was under the influence of illegal drugs or prescription narcotics at the time of the accident. A blood draw warrant was requested and approved by a 3rd District Court judge, so that evidence in Montoya’s blood could be obtained. The search warrant was served on Montoya and his blood was collected as evidence, according to the statement.

Montoya was in possession of a black backpack at the time of arrest. During the arrest, police found several small clear baggies and a digital scale.

Due to having the baggies, the scale, and large quantities of methamphetamine, Montoya was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, according to the statement.

A NIK drug test at the Tooele County Jail showed the crystal-like substance to test positive for methamphetamine, according to the statement.

Montoya was booked into the Tooele County Detention Center.