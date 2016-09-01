Sen. Lee fields questions from civic leaders, business owners

One-hour lunch meeting touches on tort reform, public lands, judicial appointments and Trump presidency ♦

Utah’s U.S. Sen. Mike Lee was in Tooele County Wednesday for lunch.

He met with a group of about 50 civic leaders and business people at Tooele Applied Technology College at noon. The Republican senator spent an hour answering their questions.

The first question was about Lee’s support for tort reform. Tort reform refers to changes in the system of civil liability cases, such as lawsuits for damages.

Lee said despite being an attorney, he does support tort reform, but Congress is powerless over tort laws.

“Tort laws are the last holdout of the states,” he said. Accordingly, tort reform is a subject for states to take on, although Utah does have better tort laws than other states, he said.

Control of public lands was the subject of another question for Lee.

“Why is it OK for the feds to own two-thirds of our land, but only 2 percent of land in states east of Colorado?” he asked rhetorically.

The biggest losers with so much land in federal hands are schools and children, he said.

Lee pointed out that in the state’s enabling act, the federal government promised to sell off its land and give 5 percent of the proceeds to schools. The state School and Institutional Trust Land Administration has been able to turn other lands designated for schools into millions of dollars for local schools every year.

“We’re not talking about national parks, military installations, or wilderness area here,” Lee said. “Primarily, we are looking at BLM [Bureau of Land Management] land. Why should they be owned and managed by people 2,000 miles away?”

Another question asked if anything could be done to undo President Obama’s federal judge appointments that were confirmed using the nuclear option.

Lee explained the meaning of nuclear option. Ordinarily, under Senate rules, it takes 60 votes to end discussion on matters before the Senate so a vote can be taken on the bill or confirmation. However, it only takes 51 votes to change a rule.

Under the leadership of Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nevada, former Senate majority leader, the Senate would take a vote of 51 senators to change the Senate rules and end discussion and vote on some of Obama’s judicial nominees.

“I don’t think we can unring that bell,” Lee said.

Another person asked Lee what he thought America would be like under a President Trump.

“With our Constitution, no president single-handedly has power to change our society,” Lee said. “The president does have a lot of power, but the president can’t fundamentally change what America looks like.”

Lee said he did like Trump’s list of potential Supreme Court Justice nominees.

“And just because my brother is one of them,” he said.

Trump’s plan to secure U.S. borders is a good idea, according to Lee. But when it comes to building a wall along the border with Mexico, Lee said he questions if it is the best use of resources.

As for the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, Lee said that if Donald Trump were elected president and Republicans retain control of Congress, the ACA would be repealed.

The ACA would be replaced by a series of free market controls that give patients alternatives, Lee said.

He closed the meeting by asking the people present to join him in his efforts to restore proper balance in federalism, with states exercising the majority of governance.

He also criticized both Democrats and Republicans for years of unlawful delegation of law making powers to unelected bureaucrats.

“Please join me in this cause to take power back to where it should be,” Lee said.

The Wednesday lunch for business people with Sen. Lee was arranged by the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce.