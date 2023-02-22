Senate passes bill to reign in ‘weaponized’ referendum process

Legislation that will make it harder for voters to use referendums to overturn land use laws passed by cities and counties cleared the state Senate on Feb. 17.

The state Senate approved Senate Bill 199, Local Land Use Amendments, that will disallow the use of referendums for land use decisions passed by a two-thirds majority of the local legislative bodies.

“Affordable housing is an issue that we need to address in this state,” said Rep. Michael McKell, R-Spanish Fork, sponsor of the bill. “Across the state the referendum process has been weaponized to use against cities and developers as they plan for the future and promote projects to address that concern.”

McKell said his bill would apply the same restriction to referendums for local land use laws that the state constitution applies to referendums for legislation passed by the state legislature.

The state constitution allows any law passed by the Legislature, except those laws passed by a two-thirds vote of each house of the Legislature, to be submitted to the voters of the state by referendum, as provided by statute.

The same article of the state constitution allows voters of cities and towns to require any law or ordinance passed by the law making body of a county or city, to be submitted to the voters as provided by statute.

No two-thirds exclusion is mentioned in reference to the use of referendums for local laws.

In a meeting of the Senate Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee, Spanish Fork Mayor Mike Mendenhall and Seth Perrins, Spanish Fork city manager, spoke in favor of SB 199.

Jackie Larson, Spanish Fork, who described herself as “a farmer’s wife” who has sponsored a local referendum, said she was opposed to the bill.

“The people have the right, guaranteed by the state constitution, to use referendums,” she said. “The referendum process protects people. Our constitutional right should not be taken away.”

The committee voted 4-1 to give the bill a favorable recommendation.

On the Senate floor, Mckell again argued that the referendum process has become “weaponized” and was hindering efforts to provide affordable housing and interfering with private property rights.

He also said that in a constitutional republic the true referendum process is found in local elections where members of legislative bodies are elected.

SB 199 passed the Senate with a 19-5 vote. It is now in the House Rules Committee.