Senior centers unveil pickleball and eager players are lining up

Tooele County seniors are finding their passion for pickleball.

The game was introduced at the Tooele and Grantsville senior centers two weeks ago, and the number of participants is growing, according to Bella Colovich, manager of Tooele, Grantsville and Wendover senior centers.

“We might set up another court here (Tooele center) as more seniors get into it,” she said. “The other day, we had four people waiting while four were out on the court. We also have equipment in Grantsville where we can set up a court in the cafeteria.”

Tooele player Bob Driscoll, who said he used to play a lot of racquetball, said the sport combines badminton, tennis and table tennis.

“It’s growing in popularity; they play it a lot down in St. George,” he said.

The Huntsman World Senior Games features a pickleball tournament each year, and the action can be fast-paced, according to pickleballchannel.com.

An official pickleball court measures 44-feet long and 20-feet wide with a 36-inch-high net.

“Two, three or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, similar to a wiffle ball, over a net,” reads the Tooele County Aging and Senior Centers’ newsletter.

“We didn’t enjoy playing according to the rules and keeping score, so we just hit the ball back and forth,” said Paul Howard. “It’s good exercise.”

Larry Kramer said his legs are feeling better because of the exercise he is getting with pickleball. He recently had a knee replacement.

“It’s a great way to get exercise,” Kramer said.

Another player said his doctor was excited about his condition after he took up pickleball.

Although local interest in the game is growing quickly, pickleball isn’t for everyone, Colovich said.

“We’re trying to promote activities for some of the younger senior citizens, or baby-boomers,” she said. “We feel pickleball is an activity they will like.”

Colovich said Tooele County Director of Aging Sherrie Ahlstrom was instrumental in obtaining a $10,000 grant to help purchase pickleball equipment, along with other types of exercise equipment, for the senior centers.

According to the USA Pickleball website, the game was developed in a backyard at a home in Bainbridge, Washington, on a Saturday afternoon.

The family planned to play badminton, but could not find rackets, so they used ping pong paddles instead. They played on asphalt and found the ball bounced well, so they lowered the net to 36 inches.

Their quest was to create a game the whole family could play. The sport was named after the family cocker spaniel, Pickles. Pickles chased stray balls and then hid in the bushes.

Pickleball is played at the Tooele Center from 1-4 p.m. on Mondays; 10-11 a.m. on Tuesdays; and 10-11 a.m. on some Thursdays. Official times have not been set at Grantsville’s senior center.