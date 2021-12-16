Senior companion program comes to Tooele County

Seniors partnered with seniors for support ♦

A senior companion program will soon be launched by the The Tooele County Health Department, in conjunction with another state program,.

Called “Senior Companions,” the program offers older adults who struggle with tasks of daily living, friends with another senior who will help them with various chores, converse with them, provide rides to doctor’s appointments, and complete light housework.

The senior companion program is made up of volunteers aged 55 and older who are willing to devote from four to 20 hours each week to help other aging seniors who require respite care. The volunteers will relieve primary caregivers from their duties for a while, or provide aid for seniors who need help with tasks, but desire to stay in their homes.

75% of aging adults want to stay in their homes instead of living with someone else or going to a facility, according to the American Association of Retired Persons.

Senior companions can engage in a number of activities with the seniors they care for including playing games, reading, and walking with them.

They can also help with light house cleaning or drive them to their doctor’s appointments.

The program was created by AmeriCorps Seniors, a national organization. UServeUtah, an organization of the state’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, will help bring the senior companion program to Tooele.

“As an agency we looked at the state and saw that this program wasn’t offered in all parts of the state,” said Mary Margaret Pingree, an UServeUtah employee who manages the AmeriCorps Seniors program. “We really felt strongly that every part of Utah should have access to this program that helps communities. Tooele didn’t have senior companions. We chose Tooele to implement the program, because the area authority of aging and the health department were just so willing to jump in and help us recruit volunteers and get the programming set up.”

Volunteers are partnered with other senior citizens who are like them in one way or another.

“We evaluate what the senior’s needs are and find a good match for them,” Pingree said. “They could be partnered with someone who had the same career as them and we put them together. We have both the client and the volunteer fill out questionnaires and we match them with the person we think they would enjoy spending some time with.”

The program will allow older adults to stay independent longer and provide emotional support for seniors who have been isolated during the pandemic.

“Most aging adults want to remain independent,” Pingree said. “The pandemic also made senior social isolation worse. This program will address the loneliness they have been feeling.”

Pingree is looking for volunteers aged 55 and up for the program.

Those interested in volunteering can email Pingree at mpingree@utah.gov. Pingree can also be reached at 801-440-0682.

“Seniors who volunteer will benefit from this program, not just the seniors being cared for,” Pingree explained. “There have been studies that show when you volunteer in your community, you have lower rates of depression and loneliness… There is a real benefit to both the volunteer and the person being served.”

UServeUtah will host a few informational meetings at the Tooele Senior Center in the near future, but dates haven’t been announced yet.

For more information about the meetings, please email or call Pingree.

AmeriCorps Seniors also offer a program called “foster grandparents” which UServeUtah will bring to Tooele County in the future.

“This program partners an older adult with a child that is struggling in some way,” Pingree explained. “Children could read below grade level, have a parent who is incarcerated, or maybe they are homeless. A child could be placed in the program for a number of reasons but they need to have some type of a special need or issue that they are struggling with. Then, a foster grandparent is partnered with them and gives them either tutoring help or mentoring help.”