Senior Expo on health set for Saturday at Tooele Tech

Older adults and their families are invited to attend the Senior Expo on Saturday to learn about the various services offered to senior citizens in Tooele County.

The event is coordinated by the Tooele County Health Department of Aging Services and runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tooele Technical College, 88 S. Tooele Blvd., Tooele.

Mark Dixon, program director for the Utah Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, will speak at 11 a.m. on “Knowing the 10 Early Signs and Symptoms of Alzheimer’s.”

Dixon said the primary risk factor for the disease is age.

“Statistics show that 1-in-10 people age 65 and older encounter mild cognitive impairment,” he said. “By the time they are 85 there’s a 33% chance they have Alzheimer’s disease.

Dixon said dementia is an umbrella term used to describe a set of symptoms that affect cognitive function. Alzheimer’s disease is a specific type of dementia

“Our organization is on the forefront of educating the public about dementia and how to deal with it. That’s my life,” he said.

Dixon said people can learn more about the disease at alz.org.

Tooele County Aging Services cited statistics that show 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and by 2050 this number is projected to rise to nearly 14 million. Every 60 seconds someone in the United States develops the disease.

In addition to the keynote address by Dixon, several health screenings will be offered at the Expo along with flu shots and other immunizations. Attendess are reminded to bring their medical insurance card.

Those attending the event can utilize the prescription take back opportunity and the free shredding service. Shredding documents containing personal information helps reduce the possibility of identity theft and fraud.

Mountain West Medical Center, Tate Mortuary and Crematory, and Utah Transit Authority are platinum sponsors of the event. Gold sponsors include Birch Family Pharmacy, Canyon Home Care & Hospice, Harmony Home Health & Hospice, Homewatch Caregivers, Rocky Mountain Care-Willow Springs, SelectHealth, and Way to Quit.

Many additional exhibitors will also be present to provide information and health screenings.

A variety of door prizes have been donated for the event. Attendees can also enter for various door prizes. Bargain Buggies has donated a set of four new tires, a $240 value. Gift cards to local businesses ranging from $25 to $100 and more will be given away.