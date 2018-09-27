Senior Expo scheduled for Saturday at Tooele Tech

One of the many services being highlighted at this Saturday’s 5th Annual Tooele County Senior Expo is helping people avoid being scammed.

“Billions of dollars are lost each year to fraud. Unfortunately, older adults are often the target of scammers,” said Jamie Zwerin, Tooele County Aging Services In-Home Service Coordinator. “We have encountered some cases locally and work with the police department in reporting this type of crime.”

Zwerin said the expo will be the largest so far with 55 exhibitors and nine free health screenings for visitors. It runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Tooele Technical College, 88 S. Tooele Blvd. in Tooele City.

The fraud presentation is titled “You Won! … Or Did You?”

Cpl. Nick Cutler of the Tooele City Police Department will share tips to help seniors stay safe.

“He will be talking about how to prevent fraud and what is considered fraud as well as how to report fraud,” Zwerin said. “We’re excited about this timely presentation.”

She said attendees are encouraged to bring any paperwork containing personal information they no longer need to be shredded for free.

“Look for the Sugar House Shred truck in the Tooele Technical College parking lot,” she said.

“A cooking demo, an additional health screening, and some new exhibitors will join the lineup,” Zwerin said. “It is our hope that these new offerings not only enhance the educational aspect of this event, but more importantly help meet the needs of families in our community.”

She said the Senior Expo is not just for seniors and is available to everyone because the health department likes to involve the entire family.

This year attendees can participate in an array of health screenings, such as fall prevention measures, vision testing, blood pressure checks, glucose tests, a balance screening, and mood and memory screenings. Mood and memory assessments will be available in Spanish, as well as English.

An inflatable colorectal cancer educational exhibit will be set up by the Huntsman Cancer Institute from the University of Utah, while local health department staff will administer flu shots and immunizations to seniors.

Zwerwin reminded attendees to bring their Medicare cards. Arrangements have been made to offer flu shots county-wide.The health department encourages family members to take advantage of other flu shot clinics scheduled at schools or at the health department.

“This week would be a great time to go through medicine cabinets and gather up any expired or no longer used prescriptions,” Zwerin said. “Bring them to the Senior Expo Saturday, so they can be disposed of safely. Look for the Tooele City Police because they’ll be monitoring the RX dropbox.”

With 55 exhibitors there will be something for everyone, Zwerin said.

Exhibits will include information about transportation for seniors, caregiver support, adult education, veteran’s services, Medicare information, library services, legal assistance, emergency management and more.