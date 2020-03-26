Senior health and nutrition during COVID-19 pandemic

With the spread of COVID-19 it is now more important than ever for seniors to have full nutrition.

According to a statement released by Tooele County Health Department’s Aging Services Division, older adults may be at a greater risk of catching diseases or becoming sick because of malnutrition.

For older individuals suffering from chronic diseases, basic nutrition may be lacking because of bad eating habits, loss of appetite, and decreased access to healthy food, according to the statement. Lack of energy to go grocery shopping may also be a cause.

Poor nutrition heightens the risk of serious health problems.

“Poor nutrition increases your risk for serious health problems. For those living with chronic illnesses, it can result in the loss of muscle and other tissue, which can: make it harder to recover from surgery and disease, make it more difficult to heal wounds, increase risk for infection, increase risk for falls, and decrease strength needed to take care of yourself,” said Aging Services officials in a written statement.

When poor nutrition occurs, it can cause older adults to have to go to the hospital or cause them to have to stay in a rehabilitation center, which puts them at an even greater risk of becoming sick or catching a disease.

“When you’re sick, your body needs extra nutrition as fuel. If you don’t have enough fuel, your body might break down the protein in your muscles and use that as fuel. This can leave you feeling weak and less able to fight infection. Proper nutrition provides fuel to help keep your muscles strong and help you recover more quickly,” the statement said.

It is important for loved ones to be able to recognize the signs of poor nutrition. These signs include: eating poorly, chewing and swallowing difficulties, taking multiple medications, and unplanned or unexpected weight loss.

If a family member notices any of these signs they should alert a healthcare professional immediately, according to the Health Department.

With the Tooele and Grantsville senior centers being closed, seniors may be at a greater risk of malnutrition. The good news is that drive-thru pick up meals are available at both senior centers in Tooele County, according to Aging Services officials.

These meals are available Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Fridays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Registration is required but may be done same day on site. Seniors can also register for picking up meals from either the Tooele or Grantsville Senior centers by calling 435-843-4110. By calling, instead of registering on-site, time waiting in line and high proximity contact can be reduced.

The Tooele Senior Center is located at 59 E Vine St and the phone number is 435-843-4110. The Grantsville Senior Center is located at 120 S Center St and the phone number is 435-884-3446.

Meals on wheels are still being delivered as usual.

Those ages 60 and older are eligible for this service. The phone number for meals on wheels is 435-277-2440 and registration is required.

Residents that are 60 and older living in Rush Valley, Vernon, and Wendover will receive frozen meals by mail.